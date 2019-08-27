EU’s Moscovici: Do not think that "no-deal" Brexit is the favored option

The European Union (EU) Commissioner Pierre Moscovici is out on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that he does not think that "no-deal" Brexit is the favored option.

Further Comments:

We also need to prepare ourselves for a "no-deal" being option on the table. Britain would still have to pay its contribution to EU budget.

Nothing seems to move the EUR/USD pair, as it continues to move up and down around the 1.11 handle, despite a contraction in the German Q2 GDP. Meanwhile, the Cable also trades flat in a tight range above the 1.22 handle, unfazed by the above comments.