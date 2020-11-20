EU's Michel: We need a new model of sustainable financing

In a press briefing ahead of the G20 summit, an international treaty on responding to pandemics would help for the future, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"We are looking to establishing a carbon border mechanism in line with the WTO rules."
"Green transition is a huge opportunity, we need massive private investment."
"We need common standards for green bonds."
"It will not be enough to extend debt relief by 6 months, we need more, a new model of sustainable financing."
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair showed no reaction to these remarks and was last seen losing 0.14% on a daily basis at 1.1856.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1900 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is holding onto gains near 1.19 as markets grapple with the US Treasury's demand to receive around $500 billion back in stimulus funds from the Federal Reserve. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid upbeat UK retail slaes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 as UK retail sales beat estimates with an increase of 1.2% in October. Brexit talks have been suspended due to one negotiators's positive covid test.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1865 level, lacks follow-through
A combination of factors extended some support to gold on the last day of the week. COVID-19 jitters, dovish Fed expectations, sliding bond yields remained supportive. The lack of any strong buying warrants caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Investors received a shot in the arm from vaccine news, but these are having diminishing returns as virus cases continue rising. How will the pandemic impact the dollar and the euro? What will central banks and politicians do?
WTI: Descending triangle breakout on 1H calls for additional upside
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is back on the bids above the $42 mark, heading towards multi-day highs of $42.68 despite the risk-off market mood.