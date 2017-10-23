EU’s Juncker: 'Despondent' May losing sleep on in-fighting - FAZ

EU’s Juncker: 'Despondent' May losing sleep on in-fighting - FAZBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with a report from the German newspaper, FAZ (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung), citing comments from the EU Chief Jean-Claude Juncker to his aides, after dining with the UK PM May last week.
Key Quotes via FAZ:
“She indicated that back home friend and foe are at her back plotting to bring her down.”
“May said she had no room left to maneuver. The Europeans have to create it for her.”
“May’s face and appearance spoke volumes, Juncker later told his colleagues.”
“She has deep rings under her eyes. She looks like someone who can’t sleep a wink.”
“Now she needs all her strength not to lose her poise.”
