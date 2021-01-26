EU’s Dombrovskis: EU not planning to impose export ban or restrictions on vaccines

The European Union (EU) is not planning to impose an export ban or restrictions on coronavirus vaccines, EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"The EU is still assessing US President Joe Biden's 'buy American' order but is working for open procurement markets."

"The EU is looking forward to engaging with the US on this matter."

"We hope for a fresh start in transatlantic trade relations."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair clings to small daily gains following these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2145.