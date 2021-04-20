EU’s Breton: There will be enough vaccines for 70% of bloc's population by July

Commenting on the inoculations, the European Union’s (EU) Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said that there will be enough vaccines for 70% of the bloc's population by July.

This comes after Pfizer and BioNTech said in a statement on Monday, the bloc will receive additional 100 million doses from the pharma giants.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is set to publish its verdict on Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine later on Tuesday.

Market reaction

EUR/USD is off the highs but trades with moderate gains above 1.2050 amid the US dollar’s weakness and the EU’s vaccine optimism. However, rising Treasury yields and the risk-off action in the European equities appear to be capping the gains in the spot.