EU's Barnier: "We look forward to working constructively with PM Johnson" on Brexit

Responding to the outcome of the Conservative leadership contest, which saw Boris Johnson become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, European Union (EU) Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, via Twitter, said that they are looking forward to working constructively with PM Johnson.

"We look forward to working constructively with PM Boris Johnson when he takes office, to facilitate the ratification of the withdrawal agreement and achieve an orderly Brexit." Barnier tweeted out.

"We are ready also to rework the agreed declaration on a new partnership in line with EUCO guidelines."

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair stays flat on the day at 1.2475.