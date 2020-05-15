EU's Barnier: UK refuses to engage in full conversation on “level playing field”

Commenting on the UK's statement on the round-three of Brexit negotiations, the UK refuses to engage in a full conversation on "level playing field," EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday.

Barnier further noted that they haven't made any progress on governance either. "The third EU-UK negotiating round was disappointing."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index pulled away from daily highs and was last up 0.55% on the day at 5,773 points. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair is trading at 1.2165, losing 0.5%.