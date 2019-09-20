EU's Barnier: Determined to try and reach an agreement with UK

"Our work on Brexit continues, with full respect for the UK, our partner and ally," European Union (EU) Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted out.

"The EU will remain vigilant and continue to apply all EU principles and values. We are determined to try and reach an agreement."

The British pound struggles to shake off the bearish pressure despite these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.3% on the day at 1.2487 and the EUR/GBP was virtually unchanged at 0.8815.