- Two Russian missiles hit the city of Przewodow, killing two Polish.
- The Polish Prime Minister called an urgent meeting, according to Reuters.
- EURUSD plunged after hitting a daily high at 1.0481, approaching 1.0270s.
The EURUSD is plunging in the North American session on confirmation that two Russian missiles landed on Poland, killing two poles, near the Polish city of Hrubieszow on the border with Ukraine. Therefore, the EURUSD is plummeting from around 1.0388 to 1.0303 at the time of writing.
Reports confirmed by the AP said that a senior US intelligence official said Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.
In the meantime, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an urgent meeting of a government committee for national security and defense affairs, according to a government spokesman, as reported by Reuters.
Market’s Reaction
The EURUSD dived from around 1.0380s, extended its losses beneath the daily pivot point, and edged towards the S1 pivot level at around 1.0280. Meanwhile, US equities are pairing earlier gains, while the US Dollar Index is rising more than 0.19% at around 107.080 after hitting a daily low at 105.340.
EURUSD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Therefore, the EURUSD is neutral-to-upward biased and briefly pierced the 200-day EMA at 1.0427 but retreated at around the London Fix, diving below 1.0360. if the EURUSD does not achieve a daily close above the November 11 high of 1.0364, it will exacerbate a fall beneath the 1.0300 figure. The EURUSD’s next support would be the 1.0200 figure, followed by the 100-day EMA at 1.0026.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0309
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.0329
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.997
|Daily SMA50
|0.9901
|Daily SMA100
|1.003
|Daily SMA200
|1.0435
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0359
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0364
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9903
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0305
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0325
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0281
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0232
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0194
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0368
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0407
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0455
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD trims intraday gains as sentiment flips
EURUSD has retreated further mid-US afternoon, and trades near the 1.0300 level amid renewed risk-aversion. News report at least two dead after Russian missiles landed in Poland near the Ukraine border. Stocks plunged with the news, boosting the greenback.
GBPUSD approaches 1.1800 as investors rush to safety
GBPUSD has erased most of its intraday gains, further retreating from an intraday peak of 1.2028. Market mood soured with war news and despite more signs of easing US inflation.
Gold keep advancing on broad dollar weakness
Gold extended its rally to $1,786,46 on Tuesday as the American Dollar accelerated its slide following the release of the US PPI, further hinting at easing inflationary pressures in the US. According to the BLS, the wholesale inflation annual rate came at 8% in October.
Did Binance knowingly sell FTT and trigger a market crash that wiped out billions?
Binance’s Vice President of government affairs in Europe, Daniel Trinder, was questioned over Biannce’s selling of FTT tokens. Binance denied any intent of collapsing FTX consequent to its FTT dumping.
Morgan Stanley says Tesla (TSLA) could tag $150 before year end
In an investor note released on Monday, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said his bullish overall view of Tesla (TSLA) may have to wait on the back burner while his bearish scenario for the stock unfolds.