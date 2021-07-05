Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence improves to 29.8 in July, misses estimates

Eurozone’s investor sentiment extends its uptrend in July, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Monday.

The gauge rose to 29.8 in July from 28.1 in June vs. a reading of 30.0 expected. The index improved for the fifth straight month on reopening optimism.

The Sentix current conditions index jumped to 29.8 points in the reported month.

In Euroland, expectations eased further to 29.8 points.

Manfred Huebner, Managing Director of Sentix, said: "The massive investments by member states, supported by a continuously expansive monetary policy by the European Central Bank, stabilized the eurozone economy during lockdowns.”

"This mainly helped manufacturing in the last 12 months. As restrictions are removed, services and trade are now also seeing an upward trend,” he added.

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency shrugs off downbeat Eurozone Sentix data, as EUR/USD flirts with the daily highs of 1.1873 amid a resumption of the US dollar’s downside.

At the time of writing, the spot trades modestly flat at 1.1869.

About Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence

Among 1600 financial analysts and institutional investors, the Sentix Investor Confidence is a monthly survey that shows the market opinion about the current economic situation and the expectations for the next semester. The index, released by Sentix GmbH, is composed by 36 different indicators. Usually, a higher reading is seen as positive for the Eurozone, which means positive, or bullish, for the Euro, while a lower number is seen negative or bearish for the unique currency.