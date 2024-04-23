Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing PMI drops to 45.6 in April vs. 46.5 expected

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell to 45.6 in April, missing 46.5 consensus.

Bloc’s Services PMI climbed to 52.9 in April vs. 51.8 forecast.

EUR/USD eases from near 1.0700 after German, Eurozone PMI data.

The Eurozone manufacturing sector activity contraction unexpectedly deepened while the services sector continued to expand in April, according to the data from the HCOB's latest purchasing managers index survey released on Tuesday.

The Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 45.6 in April, down from the 46.1 reading in March, lower than the market consensus of 46.5. The index tripped to a four-month low.

The bloc’s Services PMI rose to 52.9 in April from 51.5 in March, hitting a fresh eleven-month high and trumping the market expectations of 51.8.

The HCOB Eurozone PMI Composite increased to 51.4 in April vs. 50.8 expected and March’s 50.3 print. The index also reached a new nine-month top.

EUR/USD reaction to the Eurozone PMI data

EUR/USD is paring back gains toward 1.0650 after mixed Eurozone PMIs. The spot is still up 0.19% on the day to 1.0675, at the press time.

(This story was corrected on April 23 at 8:13 GMT to say that "the spot is still up 0.19% on the day to 1.0675," not 1.0875.)