Eurozone Preliminary HICP inflation eases to 2.8% YoY in January, as expected

The Eurozone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose at an annual pace of 2.8% in January, a tad slower from December’s 2.9% increase, the official data published by Eurostat showed on Thursday. The data missed the market expectations of a 2.8% reading.
The Core HICP inflation declined to 3.3% YoY in January, as against December’s 3.4% print. The market consensus was for a 3.2% growth in the Core HICP.
On a monthly basis, the bloc’s HICP dropped 0.4% in January vs. a 0.2% increase seen in December. The core HICP inflation arrived at -0.9% MoM in the reported month, compared to a 0.5% increase seen previously.
The European Central Bank’s (ECB) inflation target is 2.0%. The old continent’s HICP inflation data significantly influences the market’s pricing of the ECB interest rate outlook.
Key details from the Eurozone inflation report (via Eurostat).
“Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in January (5.7%, compared with 6.1% in December), followed by services (4.0%, stable compared with December), non-energy industrial goods (2.0%, compared with 2.5% in December) and energy (-6.3%, compared with -6.7% in December).”
Separately, the Eurozone Unemployment Rate for December held steady at 6.4%, as expected.
EUR/USD reaction to the Eurozone inflation report
The Euro is little changed on mixed Eurozone inflation data. EUR/USD is trading 0.17% lower on the day at 1.0798, at the press time.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.04%
|0.16%
|0.08%
|0.54%
|-0.11%
|0.32%
|0.06%
|EUR
|-0.03%
|0.12%
|0.02%
|0.51%
|-0.12%
|0.29%
|0.03%
|GBP
|-0.15%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|0.39%
|-0.23%
|0.16%
|-0.10%
|CAD
|-0.09%
|-0.02%
|0.10%
|0.49%
|-0.14%
|0.27%
|0.02%
|AUD
|-0.54%
|-0.50%
|-0.38%
|-0.48%
|-0.61%
|-0.22%
|-0.44%
|JPY
|0.10%
|0.13%
|0.24%
|0.12%
|0.63%
|0.39%
|0.14%
|NZD
|-0.32%
|-0.25%
|-0.15%
|-0.23%
|0.22%
|-0.42%
|-0.25%
|CHF
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|0.10%
|0.02%
|0.46%
|-0.17%
|0.25%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near 1.0800 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.0800 after the data from the Eurozone showed that the annual HICP rose 2.8% in January as expected. Investors await weekly Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2650 on BoE's 'Super Thursday'
GBP/USD is falling back toward 1.2650 in European trading on 'Super Thursday'. Broad US Dollar rebound following the Fed aftermath and pre-BoE policy announcements cautious trading weigh on the pair. Bailey's presser will be closely watched.
Gold price languishes near daily low, bulls not ready to give up yet despite stronger USD
Gold price attracts some intraday sellers following an uptick to the $2,049-2,050 area and drops to the lower end of its daily range during the early part of the European session on Thursday.
Bitcoin halving countdown fuels excitement with two potential BTC price scenarios
BTC trades sideways around $42,000 on Thursday, recovering slightly from the $42,276 low seen on Wednesday after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation is “still too high” and a March rate cut is not likely.
UK BoE Decision Preview: Interest rates to remain unchanged as focus shifts to path toward cuts
The Bank of England is set to hold its policy rate for a fourth meeting in a row on “Super Thursday.” It will be the United Kingdom central bank’s first policy meeting of 2024, and it is expected to set the direction for the Pound Sterling market in the months to come.