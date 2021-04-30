Eurozone Preliminary CPI rises to 1.6% YoY in April, meets estimates

According to Eurostat’s preliminary reading of the Eurozone CPI report, the annual figure came in at 1.6% in April, matching expectations of 1.6% while accelerating March’s 1.3%.

The core figures eased to 0.8%% YoY in April when compared to 0.9% expectations and 0.9% booked in March.

Key details (via Eurostat)

“Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in April (10.3%, compared with 4.3% in March), followed by services (0.9%, compared with 1.3% in March), food, alcohol & tobacco (0.7%, compared with 1.1% in March) and non-energy industrial goods (0.5%, compared with 0.3% in March).”

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD remains unfazed by the Eurozone economic data, keeping its range just below 1.2100, with all eyes on the US macro news.