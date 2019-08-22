Rabobank analysts point out that we will have provisional August PMIs from France, Germany, and the Eurozone, where many things are still made, but less this year than the same period in 2018.
“The French series is seen dropping from 49.7 to 49.5, the German from 43.2 to 43.0, and the Eurozone from 46.5 to 46.2. Fortunately, we are all going to be saved by ‘haircuts’ as the French service sector PMI is seen at 52.5, the German at 54.0, and the Eurozone at 53.0.”
“Then we have the US Markit PMI, seen at 50.5 for manufacturing, again underlining that while the US is limping, it is at least still moving forwards while others retreat. US services are seen at 52.8, lower than last month, however.”
EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of the release of all the all-important flash German and Eurozone Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) readings for the month of August. A flag breakdown on the 4-hour chart could be seen if Germany's PMI prints below estimates.
GBP/USD remains modestly flat after reversing from 21-DMA. Upbeat Brexit signals from Germany, the latest negative headlines from France highlights Johnson-Macron meet.
USD/JPY trades weaker below the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction.
Gold is trapped in a narrowing price or a symmetrical triangle pattern, according to the 4-hour chart. The yellow metal rose to a six-year high of $1,353 per Oz on Aug. 13 and has charted lower highs and higher lows ever since.
Another wave of CNH selling could soon hit the market as the pair technical charts are reporting a bullish breakout. For instance, the pair has jumped 0.22% to levels above 7.08 today, confirming an upside break of the falling channel on the 4H chart.