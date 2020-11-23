Eurozone PMI report in line with deep contraction in GDP in Q4 – ABN Amro

"The eurozone composite PMI fell to 45.1 in November, down from 50.0 in October," noted ABN Amro Senior Economist Aline Schuiling.
Additional takeaways
"The composite PMI, is an average of the services sector PMI and the output index of the manufacturing PMI, weighted according to their shares in GDP (of around 66% and around 15%, respectively). The decline in the composite PMI was largely due to a sharp drop in the services sector PMI (to 41.3 from 49.6), which reflects that new lockdown measures in the services sector were introduced in all the larger eurozone countries."
"Overall, the PMI report is in line with a deep contraction in eurozone GDP in Q4, as modest growth in manufacturing will be overshadowed by sharp contraction in services. This is consistent with our base line for a double dip recession in the eurozone economy in the current quarter and the first quarter of next year."
"Looking further forward, our conviction in a sharp rebound in economic growth during the course of 2021 has strengthened in recent weeks. Once immunity is in place for key workers and the vulnerable, we expect a significant lifting of restrictions in Q2 and – especially – in Q3."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
XAU/USD attempting to set a bottom at $1,830 multi-month low
Gold futures have finally broken support at $1,850 on Monday, plunging to fresh four-month lows at $1,830 amid a broadly stronger US dollar. XAU/USD has managed to find buyers at the mentioned $1,830 although it remains about 1.6% lower on the day.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1800 amid a greenback comeback
EUR/USD is retreating to around 1.1800 after Markit's US PMIs beat estimates, sending the dollar higher. Earlier, covid vaccine optimism weighed on the safe-haven greenback.
GBP/USD losses 1.33 as dollar strength outweighs vaccine optimism
GBP/USD is trading below the 1.33 level as the dollar gains strength following fresh dollar strength, triggered by upbeat US PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced amid optimism on a coronavirus vaccine and Brexit.
Ethereum price breaks $600 in anticipation of ETH 2.0’s launch in December
Ethereum price broke $600 for the first time since June 2018. The highly anticipated Eth2 upgrade seems to be helping the smart-contracts giant gain a lot of traction.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!