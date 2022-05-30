The eurozone will release its May Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) report on Tuesday, May 31 at 09:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of four major banks regarding the upcoming EU inflation print.
Expectations are for HICP to rise further to 7.7% YoY in April (prev. 7.4%), with the core metric (ex-food and energy) seen rising to 3.5% YoY.
Commerzbank
“The rate is likely to have jumped from 7.4% to 8.0% in May. The decline in energy prices in April did not continue. More had to be paid again for all types of energy in May. The YoY rate of change is likely to have risen from 37.5% to 39%. This alone increases the inflation rate in May by 0.15 percentage points. The inflation rate excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco is likely to have risen further from 3.5% in April to 3.8% in May. The jump in food prices is even greater. Here, the YoY rate is likely to have climbed from 6.3% to 7.3%, which in itself pushes up the inflation rate by 0.2 percentage points.”
SocGen
“We expect euro area HICP to have increased by 0.5 pp to 7.9% YoY in May, with core inflation remaining at 3.5% YoY.”
Wells Fargo
“For May, headline inflation is expected to quicken further to a new record high of 7.7% year-over-year. Meanwhile, core CPI inflation is expected to remain steady at 3.5% YoY. We believe these inflation trends will leave the European Central Bank on course to begin raising interest rates at the July announcement, and we anticipate a 25 bps increase in the Deposit Rate to -0.25% at that meeting.”
TDS
“Euro area headline HICP inflation will likely reach new serie high in May (7.8%), with a rebound in fuel prices and continued acceleration in food inflation likely being the main drivers. However, we look for EZ core inflation to soften 0.1ppts to 3.4% YoY due to weakness in the non-energy industrial goods component.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to gains around 1.0770
The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh May monthly high of 1.0780, despite German inflation soaring to a multi-decade high of 7.9% in the month. US markets will remain closed on Monday, but action is granted throughout the week.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2650, paring some of its gains
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, paring back gains despite the risk-on market mood. The US dollar remains on the back foot alongside the yields amid easing hopes for aggressive Fed tightening later this year. Liquidity is thinner due to a US holiday.
Battle lines well-defined for gold amid light trading
Gold Price is giving a part of its early gains but appears supported amid holiday-thinned market conditions. The US dollar is seeing a dip-buying demand, despite the risk-on trading on global stocks.
Can Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price pump back to $30?
LUNA 2.0 price has crashed 88% after reaching an all-time high at $30 on Saturday right after the launch. Despite the recent mishap, Terra has a chance at rallying 185% due to mean reversion
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!