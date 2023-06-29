Eurozone HICP Preview: Banks forecasts, a decline in headline inflation, core likely remained strong

We expect headline inflation to fall from 6.1% to 5.6% YoY and core inflation to rise from 5.3% to 5.5% YoY in June. M3 money supply is likely to slow further from 1.9% to 1.5% YoY in May.

We expect headline HICP to take another step down to 5.7% in June, the lowest since Jan-22 but mostly reflecting favorable base effects in energy. But core CPI is set to re-accelerate to 5.6% YoY, partly due to base effects though returning to pre-May monthly trend (seasonally adjusted.) of 0.4% later on.

For the first time in many months, the Eurozone CPI surprised to the downside in May. Headline inflation slowed more than forecast to 6.1% YoY, while core inflation also slowed to 5.3%. For June, the consensus forecast is for headline inflation to slow further to 5.6%, while core inflation is seen ticking up to 5.5%. Another significant downside surprise might be enough to persuade ECB policymakers to pause their rate hike cycle in July, at a Deposit Rate of 3.75%. However, if inflation surprises to the upside, the case for further tightening beyond July could gather momentum.

Falling food and energy inflation should help HICP inflation ease again in June to 5.6%, down from 6.1% in May. Conversely, we think core inflation could rebound to 5.6%, up from 5.3%, with risks tilted to the upside.

We forecast a fall in headline Euro-area inflation from 6.1% to 5.6% in June, in large part the result of lower energy prices and a smaller rise in food prices relative to a year ago. We’re assuming a continuation of core price momentum being stronger than normal, albeit weaker than in recent months. On top of that, looking back to a year ago (June 2022) core prices didn’t grow that strongly on a % m-o-m basis – base effects should thus push up on core inflation in June, and we look for what we think will be a temporary rise from 5.3% to 5.5% amid a generally declining trend.

While momentum in EZ and German core inflation likely remained strong in June, base effects from last year's 9-euro ticket will likely overstate the strength in the YoY rates. Energy should not have much of an impact on the German print, but base effects will likely weigh heavily on EZ headline HICP (TDS: 5.6% YoY).

For the euro area flash June HICP, we expect it to come in at 5.8% YoY. We expect the monthly pace of food inflation to slow down towards 0.2% MoM, while energy inflation may pick up a little at 1% MoM. We expect euro area June flash core HICP at 5.7% YoY.

For the first time since inflation surged, disinflation occurred in every major component in May, helping HICP ease from 7% to 6.1%. In June, headline HICP is expected to decelerate at 5.6 year-on-year but annual core HICP is seen rising marginally to 5.5% against the former release of 5.3%.

Eurostat will release the preliminary estimate of Eurozone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for June on Friday, June 30 at 09:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of eight major banks regarding the upcoming EU inflation print.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.