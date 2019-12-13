According to analysts at BNP Paribas, the Euro area, growth is sharply decelerating, with some countries like Italy and Germany now close to recession.

Key Quotes

“Extra EU trade is less dynamic, in line with fading external demand, in particular coming from EMEs.”

“Inflation is expected to come-back near the 1pct level, as a consequence of falling oil prices.”

“The ECB has consequently restarted it Asset Purchases Program (APP) and plan to buy EUR20bn per month (net) over an indefinite period of time. The depo rate was cut to -0.5% and will stay there for long.”