Eurozone flash Q2 GDP steadies at 0.2% q/q, meets estimates - EUR/USD unmoved

According to the second revision to the Eurozone GDP published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU), the Eurozone economy expanded 0.2% in the second quarter of 2019, confirming the preliminary flash readout.

On an annualized basis also, the region’s economic growth matched the original estimates and arrived at 1.1%. Both the figures met the consensus forecasts.

Meanwhile, the bloc’s Industrial Production came in at -1.6% m/m in June vs. -1.4 expected and +0.8% last while Preliminary Employment Change arrived at 0.2% q/q in Q2 vs. 0.3% expected and 0.3% previous.

The EUR/USD pair showed little reaction to the in line with estimates Eurozone growth numbers for Q2 2019. At the press time, the spot traded around 1.1175/77 levels, off the 1.1186 highs.