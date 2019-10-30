Eurozone Consumer Confidence Index fell to -7.6 in October as expected

Consumer confidence in the eurozone weakened in October.

The shared currency largely ignored the sentiment data.

According to the latest business and consumer surveys published by the European Commission on Wednesday, the Consumer Confidence Index for the eurozone fell to -7.6 in October from -6.5 in September and came in line with the market expectation.

"In October 2019, the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) decreased in both the euro area (by 0.9 points to 100.8) and the EU (by 0.9 points to 99.0)," the Commission further added in its press release.

The EUR/USD pair showed no reaction these readings and was last seen trading at 1.1110, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.