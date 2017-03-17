Skip to main content
By
FXStreet Team
European Monetary Union CFTC EUR NC net positions: €-41K vs €-59.5K
FXStreet
|
21:18 GMT
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC net positions dipped from previous £-81.4K to £-107.1K
FXStreet
|
21:17 GMT
Japan CFTC JPY NC net positions fell from previous ¥-54.7K to ¥-71.3K
FXStreet
|
21:17 GMT
United States CFTC USD NC net positions up to $161.9K from previous $137.6K
FXStreet
|
21:17 GMT
Australia CFTC AUD NC net positions: $43.3K vs previous $51K
FXStreet
|
21:17 GMT
United States CFTC Oil NC net positions declined to 433.8K from previous 508.5K
FXStreet
|
21:17 GMT
United States CFTC Gold NC net positions fell from previous $133.7K to $106K
FXStreet
|
21:16 GMT
Colombia Trade Balance declined to $-754M in January from previous $-486.9M
FXStreet
|
21:06 GMT
Wall Street closes lower as financials weigh
FXStreet
|
20:47 GMT
TLTRO’s have been more effective than QE - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
19:53 GMT
EUR/USD rises for the third week in a row
FXStreet
|
19:50 GMT
S&P lifts Russian sovereign outlook to positive from stable - RTRS
FXStreet
|
19:40 GMT
USD/CHF moving sideways, supported by the 200-DMA
FXStreet
|
19:17 GMT
USD: Appreciation trend expected to continue - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
18:38 GMT
Germany's Merkel: U.S. and E.U. can resume discussions on trade agreement
FXStreet
|
18:37 GMT
President Trump: I don't believe in isolationism
FXStreet
|
18:29 GMT
Germany's Merkel: Germany needs to meet NATO spending goals
FXStreet
|
18:20 GMT
US: Key events for next week - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
18:17 GMT
President Trump: Had productive talks, including on jobs and NATO funding
FXStreet
|
18:16 GMT
USD/JPY extends slide toward 112.50
FXStreet
|
17:46 GMT
