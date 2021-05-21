Eurogroup Head Donohoe: Prospects for Eurozone are improving

“We are in a far better place now than in recent months,” Eurogroup President and Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday while commenting on Eurozone’s economic outlook.

Additional quotes

“Prospects for Eurozone are improving.”

“By summer we will reach 70% vaccinations in the EU. “

“In H2 2021 we will see money invested in Eurozone that will help recovery later.”

