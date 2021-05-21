Germany’s Scholz: Global corporate minimum tax rate of 15% is very realistic

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

“Global corporate minimum tax rate of 15% is very realistic,” Germany’s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a statement on Friday.

Additional quotes

“Expect to have minimum global corporate tax rate in summer.”

“Suggestion of global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% is big progress.”

“Global corporate minimum tax rate of 15% is very realistic.”

Separately, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the latest US proposal on global minimum taxation could be a basis for compromise.

He added that “we need an agreement on global tax reform at beginning of July.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD was last seen trading at 1.2220, bouncing off daily lows of 1.2210 on upbeat Eurozone PMIs.

