EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro bears eye support near 0.8700 

  • The Euro approaches two-month lows near 0.8700 after rejection at 0.8740.
  • The Pound is behaving better than the Euro in thin year-end trading.
  • A potential bullish engulfing candle in the 4-hour chart might announce a further downleg.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro bears eye support near 0.8700 
Guillermo Alcala

A previous EUR/GBP recovery attempt seen on Monday has been short-lived, and the pair found sellers ahead of the 0.8740 area before retreating sharply during the European trading session. The Euro is trading at 0.8710 at the time of writing, only a few pips above the two-month lows, at 0.8705.

The Pound is faring better than the Euro on Monday's thin trading session, with investors bidding their time ahead of the year-end. In the absence of key Eurozone or UK macroeconomic releases, the waning hopes of any relevant breakthrough in Ukraine, coupled with sabre-rattling between China and Taiwan, have hit market sentiment on Monday and are keeping the Euro on the defensive.

Technical Analysis: Euro wavers near two-month lows

Chart Analysis EUR/GBP

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/GBP trades at 0.8715, with the two-month lows, at 0.8707, at a short distance. Technical indicators are mixed. The RSI sits at 41, after failure to return above the key 50 level, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has turned marginally positive but seems unable to take off from the Signal line and shows a near-flat histogram, suggesting limited momentum.

On the downside, the December 25 low, at 0.8707, and the 78.6% retracement of the October-November rally, at 0.8701, offer interim support, ahead of the mid-October lows, near 0.8670 and the October 8 low, at 0.8655.

Upside attempts, on the other hand, have remained limited near 0.8740 (October 18 low), which keeps the broader bearish trend intact. This level needs to give way to expose the December 19 high, at 0.8775, and the key resistance area around 0.8800.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.07%0.14%-0.06%0.18%0.28%0.59%0.12%
EUR-0.07%0.07%-0.11%0.12%0.22%0.52%0.04%
GBP-0.14%-0.07%-0.19%0.05%0.15%0.45%-0.03%
JPY0.06%0.11%0.19%0.22%0.35%0.64%0.11%
CAD-0.18%-0.12%-0.05%-0.22%0.10%0.42%-0.07%
AUD-0.28%-0.22%-0.15%-0.35%-0.10%0.30%-0.18%
NZD-0.59%-0.52%-0.45%-0.64%-0.42%-0.30%-0.48%
CHF-0.12%-0.04%0.03%-0.11%0.07%0.18%0.48%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1800

EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1800

EUR/USD moves sideways in a narrow channel below 1.1800 as the market volatility remains low ahead of the New Year holiday. On Tuesday, investors will pay close attention to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting.

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 as trading conditions remain thin

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 as trading conditions remain thin

GBP/USD corrects lower after posting strong gains in the previous week and trades below 1.3500 on Monday. With the action in financial markets turning subdued following the Christmas holiday, however, the pair's losses remain limited.

Gold holds above $4,300 after profit taking kicked in

Gold holds above $4,300 after profit taking kicked in

Gold retreats sharply from the record-peak it set at $4,550 and trades below $4,400, losing more than 3% on the day. Growing optimism about a Ukraine-Russia peace agreement and profit-taking ahead of the New Year holiday seem to be causing XAU/USD to stay under heavy bearish pressure.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP bulls regain strength

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP bulls regain strength

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record roughly 3% gains on Monday, regaining strength mid-holiday season. Despite thin liquidity in the holiday season, BTC and major altcoins are regaining strength as US President Donald Trump pushes peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The technical outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple gradually shifts bullish as selling pressure wanes.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

