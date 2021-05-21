EUR/GBP surrenders intraday gains despite mostly upbeat Eurozone PMIs

- EUR/GBP met with some supply following the release of softer German Manufacturing PMI.
- Upbeat Services PMIs added credence to the optimistic outlook and might help limit losses.
- Brexit uncertainties held the GBP bulls on the defensive and further extended some support.
The EUR/GBP cross surrendered modest intraday gains and dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.8615-10 region during the early European session.
The cross struggled to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 0.8630 region in reaction to softer-than-expected German Manufacturing PMI print for May. In fact, the gauge fell to 64.0 during the reported month from 66.2 prior and pointed to the slowing pace of expansion in Germany's manufacturing sector.
The softer reading, to a larger extent, was offset by stronger than anticipated readings for the region's dominant services industry. Nevertheless, the data indicated that the further lifting of virus restrictions boosted business activity and added credence to the optimistic outlook, which should help limit the downside for the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the British pound was supported by Friday's upbeat UK Retail Sales figures for April. Following this week's stronger employment details/CPI report, the data reinforced expectations for a stronger economic recovery. That said, the uncertainty over the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland held the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets.
Even from a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP cross has been oscillating in a range over the past three trading sessions. This further warrants some caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction. Market participants now look forward to the release of flash UK PMI prints for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8614
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.8616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8648
|Daily SMA50
|0.8621
|Daily SMA100
|0.8703
|Daily SMA200
|0.8871
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8643
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8612
|Previous Weekly High
|0.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8561
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8624
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8631
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8605
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8593
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8574
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8635
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8655
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8666
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
