USD/CAD rebounds toward 1.3700 and is up around 0.20% on the day on Monday. After trading near a five-month low around 1.3640 late last week, the pair benefits from a modest return of demand for the US Dollar (USD) amid thin liquidity at the start of a holiday-shortened week.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) had recently found support from rising Oil prices, as Canada is the largest crude exporter to the United States (US). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil prices are recovering after sharp losses in the previous day, supported by persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and concerns over potential supply disruptions. However, this commodity-related support appears to be losing momentum in the near term, limiting the Canadian Dollar’s ability to extend its gains.

On the monetary policy front, the US Dollar remains broadly under pressure but shows signs of stabilization. Investors continue to price in the prospect of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2026, following the 25-basis-point rate cut delivered at the December meeting, which brought the target range to 3.50%-3.75%. The Federal Reserve has now delivered a cumulative 75 basis points of rate cuts in 2025, amid a gradually cooling labor market and inflation that remains above target.

Market focus now turns to the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes, due on Tuesday, which could provide further insight into internal policy debates and the outlook for the coming year. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of rates being left unchanged at the January meeting remains high, while expectations of an immediate rate cut continue to fade.

On the Canadian side, expectations remain more stable. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to maintain a cautious stance, as inflation has remained slightly above the 2% target in recent months. Minutes from the latest meeting confirmed that policymakers consider the current policy stance appropriate, while standing ready to adjust if the economic outlook changes materially. This contrast between the expected monetary policy paths continues to keep USD/CAD in a consolidation phase.

(This story was corrected on December 29 at 13:55 GMT to remove a reference that USD/CAD ended a four-day losing streak.)