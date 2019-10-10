Eurogroup Head Centeno: There are mounting risks to the Eurozone economic outlook

The head of the Eurozone finance ministers (Eurogroup), Mario Centeno, was recently quoted by Reuters, saying that we should not tighten policies if there is a further downturn.

Further Comments:

Most notably Brexit. Governments will get beck from Eurozone budget at least 70 percent of what they put in.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD mounted the key 1.10 barrier amid broad US dollar weakness triggered by reduced safe-haven flows on fresh US-China trade optimism.