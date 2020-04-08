Eurogroup fails to agree on a common text over coronavirus response, talks to resume Thursday

According to Reuters, Eurogroup, a group of the European Union (EU) finance ministers, is expected to resume Thursday after the ministers fail to agree on a common text over the coronavirus response following the meeting that ran over 13 hours.

Eurogroup President Mario Centeno tweeted out: “After 16h of discussions we came close to a deal but we are not there yet. I suspended the #Eurogroup & continue tomorrow, thu.

My goal remains: A strong EU safety net against a fallout of #covid19 (to shield workers, firms &countries)& commit/ to a sizeable recovery plan.”

After the fallout, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire was quick to add: “all European countries must rise to meet the challenge of these exceptional times to reach an ambitious agreement.”

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency is seeing some fresh supply on the above remarks, capping the EUR/USD recovery near 1.0885 region. The spot now trades at 1.0850, down 0.38% on a daily basis.