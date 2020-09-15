Euro to jump to parity against Pound on disorderly Brexit – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at investment bank Goldman Sachs foresee the euro rallying to parity against the pound on disorderly "no-deal" Brexit. The market is currently pricing a 40%-45% chance of the "no deal" outcome, as noted by popular analyst Holger Zscahepitz.

The investment bank expects EUR/GBP to fall back to 0.87 on the base case "deal" scenario.

EUR/GBP is trading near 0.9250, having risen by 3.87% last week. The pound came under pressure last week on renewed Brexit tensions.