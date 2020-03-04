Euro area Retail Sales rose 0.6% in January as expected

Annual Retail Sales in euro area rose 1.7% in January as expected.

EUR/USD continues to trade in daily range below 1.12 after data.

Retail Sales in the euro area and the EU27 increased by 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, on a monthly basis in January, the data published by the Eurostat showed on Wednesday. This reading came in line with market expectation.

On a yearly basis, Retail Sales in the euro area rose 1.7% to match the previous figure and analysts' estimate.

EUR/USD reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored this data and was last seen trading at 1.1165, down 0.05% on a daily basis.