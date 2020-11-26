EUR/USD trades near 3-month high ahead of German Consumer Confidence data

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD looks to extend the recent rise from 1.1833 to 1.1930. 
  • German Consumer Confidence may see bigger-than-expected drop on coronavirus concerns. 
  • A weak data could put brakes on EUR/USD's rally.

EUR/USD is trading near the three-month high of 1.1930 reached Wednesday and may chart more robust gains if critical German data beats estimates. 

Due at 07:00 GMT, the German GfK Consumer Confidence Survey for December, a leading index that measures the level of consumer confidence in economic activity, is expected to print at -5, marking a decline from October's -3.1 reading. 

Germany is facing a second wave of coronavirus and has reimposed economically-painful lockdown restrictions. As such, the data could come in well below expectations, hinting at deeper economic slowdown and drawing offers for EUR/USD. Markets are expecting the European Central Bank to announce additional stimulus in December. 

EUR/USD will likely extend the recent move from 1.1833 to 1.1930 if the data beats estimates by a significant margin. 

The pair is already on the offensive, courtesy of the dismal US data and the dovish Federal Reserve minutes released Wednesday. Volatility will likely remain low with the US-based traders observing the Thanksgiving holiday. (edited) 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1924
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.1924
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1804
Daily SMA50 1.1778
Daily SMA100 1.1756
Daily SMA200 1.1394
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.193
Previous Daily Low 1.1882
Previous Weekly High 1.1894
Previous Weekly Low 1.1814
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1911
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1894
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1864
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1846
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1942
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.196
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1989

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades near 3-month high ahead of German Consumer Confidence data

EUR/USD trades near 3-month high ahead of German Consumer Confidence data

EUR/USD looks to extend the recent rise above 1.1900. German Consumer Confidence may see bigger-than-expected drop on coronavirus concerns. A weak data could put brakes on the spot’s rally.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD flirts with three-month top near 1.3400 amid weaker USD, Brexit woes

GBP/USD flirts with three-month top near 1.3400 amid weaker USD, Brexit woes

Having rallied for consecutive nine-day, GBP/USD bulls catch a breather below 1.3400 while heading into Thursday’s London open. While receding Brexit optimism and the UK’s covid fears tame the bulls, the US dollar’s losses outweigh the rest amid a quiet session on Thanksgiving Day.

GBP/USD News

Gold hovers within the range of Wednesday's Doji candle

Gold hovers within the range of Wednesday's Doji candle

Gold's daily chart shows signs of indecision in the market. Wed's high and low are levels to beat for bulls and bears, respectively. A Doji candle represents indecision in the market and makes the following day's close pivotal.

Gold news

US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey

US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey

A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.

Read more

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures