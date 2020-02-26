EUR/USD has recaptured the 1.09 level, completing a climb of around 130 from the 2020 low of 1.0777.

The immediate trigger is a report in Die Zeir, a German outlet, saying that authorities are planning to allow local governments to break the debt brake – thus allowing increased spending. The continent's largest economy has been generally reluctant to open its purse strings.

The US dollar is on the back foot amid falling bond yields, a result of safe-haven flows related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The euro is advancing despite the recent fears stemming from the spread of the disease in Europe. Italy has reported a total of 372 cases, France has confirmed the first death related to the illness, and Greece has joined the list of countries where coronavirus has been seen.