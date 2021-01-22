EUR/USD to test 1.20 amid Italian political stress – Westpac

According to economists at Westpac, Italian political stress may hold back dissemination of the Recovery Fund and weigh on EUR/USD. Thus, the pair could test support of its current 1.20-1.23 range.
Key quotes
“Inflation risks remain to the downside within the region given the extension of stringent lockdowns across its major economies. ZEW current conditions in the region have failed to follow the surges seen in ZEW expectations. The index tends to lead regional inflation and this therefore underscores the lack of inflationary pressures.”
“In addition to vaccine roll-outs there is bound to be further discussion about Recovery Fund implementation. Italy’s political stress may cause net donor countries to resist early release of funds, putting pressure on post-covid lockdown recovery and swinging easing pressure back on to ECB.”
“EUR/USD has been capped around 1.23 and is at risk of sorely retesting 1.20 range support.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
