EUR/USD to reach $1.09 in the second quarter of 2017 - Barclays

By Eren Sengezer

Barclays analysts in a recently published report said that amid accelerating inflation and stronger economic data, euro is reaching a turning point. 

Key quotes:

  • Tightening by the European Central Bank in 2018 had already been priced in by investors
  • Forecast: EUR/USD to reach $1.09 in the second quarter of 2017, before falling as low as $1.03 in the fourth quarter before rebounding to $1.05 at the start of 2018
  • Political risks are likely to weigh on the EUR again in 2018