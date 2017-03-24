EUR/USD to reach $1.09 in the second quarter of 2017 - Barclays

EUR/USD to reach $1.09 in the second quarter of 2017 - BarclaysBy Eren Sengezer
Barclays analysts in a recently published report said that amid accelerating inflation and stronger economic data, euro is reaching a turning point.
Key quotes:
- Tightening by the European Central Bank in 2018 had already been priced in by investors
- Forecast: EUR/USD to reach $1.09 in the second quarter of 2017, before falling as low as $1.03 in the fourth quarter before rebounding to $1.05 at the start of 2018
- Political risks are likely to weigh on the EUR again in 2018