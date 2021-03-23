EUR/USD to nosedive to 1.15 in coming months on strong US economic recovery – Danske Bank

EUR/USD has turned more cyclical and moves lower on US-EU relative macro surprises and higher US real rates. Economists at Danske Bank take into account a high likelihood of a very strong US recovery vis-à-vis EU. In addition, Chinese slowing is a drag on the EUR-leg. Therefore, the EUR/USD pair is forecast at 1.15 in 12 months.
Key quotes
“Expectations are for a strong US economic recovery as fiscal policy has been eased and vaccinations are moving fast. This can be seen from the rise in US real rates recently, an indication that markets believe in a strong US recovery, which is also supportive of the dollar.”
“We are seeing clear signs the Chinese tailwind is slowing which will likely affect Europe more negatively than the US. The US will hence likely be outperforming both Europe and Asia on growth in 2021.”
“We are more optimistic than Fed on both growth and employment and expect the Fed to start talking about tapering of QE in Q4 21 and announce the actual start of tapering at the January 2022 meeting. Meanwhile, the ECB is unlikely to change any parameters. Together, this divergence of monetary policy will be negative for EUR/USD.”
“We forecast EUR/USD will continue to move lower the coming year and see the cross in 1.19 in 1M, 1.18 in 3M, 1.17 in 6M, and 1.15 in 12M.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide as Powell testifies
EUR/USD remains under selling pressure, approaching March low at 1.1835. Risk-off exacerbated by Turkey’s turmoil, lockdown measures. All eyes on Fed’s Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
GBP/USD trades near its fresh six-week low
GBP/USD has dipped to the 1.3750 region, the lowest since early February. The UK reported an unemployment rate of 5%, better than expected, but a leap of 86.5K in jobless claims.Dollar’s demand prevails.
XAU/USD closes in on critical $1,720 support on broad USD strength
After closing the first day of the week in the negative territory, the XAU/USD pair remains on the back foot on Tuesday pressured by the broad-based USD strength.
XRP price aims for $1, social chatter skyrockets after SEC v. Ripple case takes new turn
The SEC confirmed that exchanges not affiliated with Ripple could not have illegally sold XRP. On hearing this development, the XRP army quickly retaliated as “relistXRP” started trending on Twitter in various regions.
Why the dollar is rising while yields are falling, blame it on the taxman
"Read my lips, no new taxes" – These are words that President Joe Biden has never said in his 2020 campaign, but when he did run for the first time in the late 80s, the person that became the Commander-in-Chief uttered repeatedly.