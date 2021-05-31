EUR/USD is hovering around 1.22 as bank holidays in the US and the UK allow the euro to recover from Friday's storm, but there are reasons to resume its falls. Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, explains why bears are ready to take over.
US economic strength, variant concerns and China's cooling may weigh on the euro
“The US economy is heating up – the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE), surged to 3.1% yearly. The Federal Reserve prefers this inflation gauge over others, and an increase well above the bank's 2% target may raise concerns that price increases are more than ‘transitory.’”
“It seems that Europe's catch-up vaccination campaign is already priced into the euro. What about the potential damage from COVID-19 variants? While sterling has been grappling with concerns that its reopening may be delayed, the common currency has yet to price such a road bump.”
“Later in the day, Germany releases its preliminary Consumer Price Index (CPI) estimate for May, which will likely show an increase of core inflation to 2.4% yearly. While that may alarm the country's hawks, it will also serve as a stark reminder that the old continent's price rises are well behind those in America. The European Central Bank is unlikely to tighten its policy anytime soon.”
“Another factor that may push the pair lower is subdued Chinese growth. The world's second-largest economy reported that its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index hit 51 points in May, weaker than estimated. Worries about slower global growth could boost the safe-haven dollar.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.22, shrugs off mixed Chinese data, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, clinging to that level after recovering on Friday. Mixed Chinese PMIs and worries of US overheating are put aside as both the UK and the US are on holiday. Preliminary German CPI figures are due out later in the day.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
XAU/USD seems poised to prolong its recent positive momentum
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday and climbed back closer to multi-month tops. The market reaction to stronger than expected US inflation turned out to be short-lived. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the metal.
Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support
Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend. If DOGE breaks below $0.213, it will invalidate the bullish narrative.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.