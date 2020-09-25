EUR/USD to accelerate the decline on break below 1.1650 – OCBC

With the underlying risk-off tilt still likely in place, Terence Wu, FX strategists at OCBC Bank, expects the broad USD to stay buoyant into the end of the week. The analyst is also turning more negative on the euro on the back of softening macro recovery and a return to increased restrictions. The EUR/USD pair is currently trading at 1.1675, representing a 1.4% decline on a week-to-date basis.
Key quotes
“No change in our stance that the EUR/USD pair should be biased lower, given that data releases continue to underperform and virus cases pick up.”
“Downside momentum should be accelerated once the 1.1650 handle is breached convincingly.”
“Note that short-term implied valuations have already turned south, with spot now 2 SD higher than the implied EUR/USD value.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
