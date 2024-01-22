EUR/USD consolidates as markets gear up for this week’s European PMIs, ECB rate call

EUR/USD continues to grow vexed by 1.0900 level in the near term.
Europe inflation, ECB rate call in the pipe midweek.
ECB Bank Lending Survey, euro area January Consumer Confidence due Tuesday.
The EUR/USD is shuffling its feet on Monday as traders take the opportunity to gather themselves up ahead of this week’s hectic showing from multiple central banks across the globe.
Europe sees an update from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Bank Lending Survey and January’s preliminary Consumer Confidence report, both due on Tuesday. Wednesday drops a fresh round of euro area Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) figures, and investors will be bracing for another rate call from the ECB on Thursday.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD continues to hold near 1.0900 after trimming gains last week
- A quiet Monday is set to give way to a hectic midweek with an ECB rate call taking center stage.
- Market expectations of rate cuts in 2024 have run well ahead of what policymakers might be able or willing to deliver.
- ECB is firmly entrenched in holding rates steady until summer at the earliest, barring any significant developments in economic data.
- Tuesday’s euro area Consumer Confidence in January is forecast to tick up from -15.0 to -14.3.
- Wednesday’s pan-EU HCOB Composite PMI is expected to rebound slightly in January from 47.6 to 48.0.
- Germany’s HCOB Composite PMI is likewise seen rising from 47.4 to 47.8 in January.
- With the ECB functionally guaranteed to hold its main reference rate at 4.5% on Thursday, investors will be deep-diving on the ECB’s ensuing Monetary Policy Statement.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|-0.23%
|0.14%
|0.15%
|-0.13%
|0.27%
|-0.05%
|EUR
|0.06%
|-0.18%
|0.20%
|0.20%
|-0.07%
|0.32%
|0.01%
|GBP
|0.24%
|0.19%
|0.38%
|0.39%
|0.12%
|0.51%
|0.20%
|CAD
|-0.14%
|-0.17%
|-0.38%
|0.02%
|-0.26%
|0.15%
|-0.18%
|AUD
|-0.15%
|-0.19%
|-0.39%
|0.00%
|-0.27%
|0.13%
|-0.18%
|JPY
|0.12%
|0.06%
|-0.08%
|0.26%
|0.28%
|0.42%
|0.09%
|NZD
|-0.27%
|-0.33%
|-0.52%
|-0.13%
|-0.13%
|-0.41%
|-0.32%
|CHF
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.20%
|0.18%
|0.18%
|-0.10%
|0.30%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Technical Outlook: EUR/USD remains caught in consolidation as markets await midweek releases
The EUR/USD continues to trade into a technical midrange between major moving averages as markets reach a shaky equilibrium between rate expectations and economic outlook between the Euro (EUR) and the US Dollar (USD). Intraday action continues to squeeze into chart space near 1.0900, capped off by the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.0920. The Euro is down 1.3% against the US Dollar in 2024 so far. Despite the recent decline, the EUR/USD is stubbornly holding onto technical levels. Daily candlesticks see the EUR/USD drifting within chart paper between the 50-day and 200-day SMAs at 1.0921 and 1.0845, respectively. The pair’s long-term momentum is still leaning bullish as higher lows continue to march upwards, but topside gains are beginning to thin out and the 1.1000 handle is beginning to form into a hard technical resistance barrier.
EUR/USD Hourly Chart
EUR/USD Daily Chart
ECB FAQs
What is the ECB and how does it influence the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region.
The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Euro?
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro.
QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Euro?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 in choppy session
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades slightly below 1.0900 in the American session. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the upbeat market mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to gather further strength and helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.2700 to start the week
GBP/USD fluctuates in a tight channel slightly above 1.2700 on Monday. The rebound of the major pair is bolstered by the risk-on environment. However, the rising tension in the Red Sea might boost safe-haven asset demand and cap the upside of the pair.
Gold trims Friday’s gains as caution reigns
Following a two-day rebound, Gold struggles to gain traction on Monday and trades in the red at around $2,020. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 4% on growing expectations for a delay in Fed policy pivot and weighs on XAU/USD.
BlackRock steers clear of XRP ETF launch amidst SEC v. Ripple lawsuit
BlackRock has decided to steer clear of an XRP ETF according to a Fox Business reporter. The SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple rages on, despite Judge Torres’ ruling, XRP remains in a regulatory “gray” area.
January flashlight for the FOMC blackout period
The FOMC's decision last month to leave the fed funds rate unchanged for a third consecutive meeting made it increasingly clear that the most aggressive tightening cycle since the 1980s has come to an end.