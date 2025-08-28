EUR/USD ticks up to near 1.1650, French risks might cap upside

- EUR/USD edges up to near 1.1650 as the US Dollar faces selling pressure.
- Fed’s Williams supported the need to look at economic data before getting confident on interest rate cuts in September.
- Opposition parties in France are unlikely to support PM Bayrou’s confidence vote.
The EUR/USD pair edges higher to near 1.1650 during the Asian trading session on Thursday. The major currency pair gains marginally as the US Dollar (USD) faces selling pressure, following dovish remarks on interest rates from New York Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President John Williams in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.
During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.12% lower to near 98.00.
On Wednesday, Fed’s Williams argued in favor of interest rate cuts, but didn’t express confidence over the same for the September policy meeting, citing that officials need to see economic data during the time. "Risks are more in balance. We are going to just have to see how the data plays out," Williams said.
Meanwhile, traders see an 87% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates in the September policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
In the Eurozone, growing risks of a snap election in the French economy have capped the upside in the Euro (EUR). Earlier this week, France Prime Minister (PM) François Bayrou called for a confidence vote on September 8 over his €44 billion budget package. In response, opposition parties are not expected to support Bayrou’s confidence vote, a move that could lead to a snap election in the French economy.
On the economic front, investors await preliminary inflation data for August from major economies of the Eurozone, which will be published on Friday.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
have
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6500 despite mixed Australian data
AUD/USD is holding higher ground above 0.6500 in Thursday's Asian session, helped by a broadly weaker US Dollar. The pair shrugs off mixed Australian sentiment and Private Capex data but the Aussie's upside could be capped by intensifying global tariff war with China. All eyes now turn to US data.
USD/JPY fades uptick to 147.50 after hawkish BoJ commentary
USD/JPY has faded its uptick to 147.50 in Asian trading on Thursday. The pair faces headwinds from BoJ Nakagawa's hawkish comments, which lift the Japanese Yen (JPY). Reports that the Japanese trade negotiator canceled his visit to the US fuelled the early advance in the pair. US Q2 GDP revision, Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales data are next on tap.
Gold buyers face rejection at $3,400 yet again; what next?
Gold hits two-week highs at $3,400, then turns south toward Wednesday’s low near $3,375. The US Dollar downside extends amid a slightly upbeat mood, ahead of US data flow. Technically, acceptance above $3,400 is critical for a sustained uptrend, with RSI still bullish.
Crypto Gainers: Cronos, Kaia, and Raydium extend gains as bullish momentum holds
Cronos, Kaia, and Raydium are the top performers in the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours. Cronos extends the rally fueled by the Trump Media and Crypto.com partnership for a CRO treasury company.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.