EUR/USD climbs into five-week high after Fed's Powell affirms hopeful inflation outlook

Fed Chair Powell doesn’t foresee high risk of recession this year.

European Retail Sales figures beat expectations.

US labor numbers eased ahead of Friday’s NFP.

EUR/USD tested into its highest bids since late January, briefly crossing 1.0900 to tap 1.0915 before settling back slightly but still well into the green for Wednesday. The pair is on pace to close in the green for a fourth consecutive trading day as markets gear up for another outing from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday and Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) labor report.

Fed Chair Powell will be speaking again on Thursday for the second half of two-day testimony before the US Congressional House Financial Services Committee. Friday’s US NFP jobs additions figure is expected to ease to 200K in February, down from January’s 11-month peak of 353K. Before Friday’s NFP, markets will be looking out for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest rate call, due at 13:15 GMT on Thursday.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD finds room up top after Fed talks down Greenback

Pan-European Retail Sales fell less than expected for the year ended January, printing at -1.0% compared to the forecast -1.3%, but still down from the previous print of -0.5% (revised up slightly from -0.8%).

US ADP Employment Change for February came in at 140K, below the forecast 150K but still higher than the previous month’s 111K, which was also revised higher from 107K.

Fed Chair Powell: There is no reason to think the economy is in or faces significant near-term risk of recession. Fed sees ongoing solid growth, should continue moving forward. Would like to have more confidence on inflation. Fed has some confidence but needs more. Jerome Powell Speech: Fed Chair doesn't see elevated risk of recession



Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.37% -0.22% -0.57% -0.91% -0.41% -0.67% -0.19% EUR 0.37% 0.15% -0.19% -0.53% -0.04% -0.28% 0.19% GBP 0.22% -0.15% -0.34% -0.67% -0.18% -0.44% 0.04% CAD 0.56% 0.21% 0.33% -0.32% 0.15% -0.10% 0.37% AUD 0.90% 0.54% 0.68% 0.33% 0.49% 0.23% 0.72% JPY 0.41% 0.03% 0.17% -0.15% -0.49% -0.26% 0.20% NZD 0.65% 0.30% 0.42% 0.10% -0.24% 0.25% 0.49% CHF 0.19% -0.19% -0.04% -0.38% -0.71% -0.23% -0.48% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical analysis: EUR/USD attempts to push off of recent 1.0850 congestion

EUR/USD saw a five-week high at 1.0915 on Wednesday, climbing roughly two-thirds of a percent over the day to end the day just below 1.0900. Intraday price action broke through a near-term resistance zone to pierce the 1.0900 handle.

The pair is set to close in the green for a fourth straight trading day, and EUR/USD has risen nearly 2% from the last swing low into the 1.0700 handle.

EUR/USD hourly chart

EUR/USD daily chart