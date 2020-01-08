EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Tests 5-day MA hurdle amid geopolitical tensions

  • EUR/USD is looking to gain ground amid heightened geopolitical tensions. 
  • A break above Monday's high of 1.1206 is needed to revive the bullish case. 

EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1161, representing marginal gains on the day, having tested the 5-day average resistance at 1.1168 a few minutes before press time. 

The common currency is again looking to gain ground amid heightened geopolitical tensions following Iran's retaliatory attack on US bases in Iraq. 

The shared currency could act as a safe have, given Germany and most other Eurozone nations are offering negative yields on their bonds and the Eurozone is running a current account surplus. 

So far, however, the gains have been muted. Also, the pair established a lower high at 1.1206 on Monday, weakening the case for a break to fresh multi-month highs above the Dec. 31 high of 1.1239. 

Meanwhile, on the downside, key support is 1.1125 (Jan. 3 low). A violation would expose the 100-day average, currently located at 1.1064.

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1159
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.1144
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1144
Daily SMA50 1.1095
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1142
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.12
Previous Daily Low 1.1134
Previous Weekly High 1.1276
Previous Weekly Low 1.1124
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1159
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1175
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1118
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1051
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1185
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1226
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1252

 

 

