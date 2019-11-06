EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Teasing double top breakdown

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD is probing double top neckline support in Asia.
  • A close below 1.1073 would confirm a double top breakdown. 
  • Key indicators and candlesticks are reporting a bearish bias. 

EUR/USD's pullback from highs near 1.1180 has established a double top pattern on the daily chart. The pair is currently trading around the neckline support of 1.1073.

A close below that level would confirm breakdown and open the doors for 1.0966 (target as per the measured move method).

A bearish close could be seen as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) has dropped below 50 and the MACD histogram has dropped below zero for the first time since Oct. 3.

What's more, the pair has violated the trendline connecting Oct. 1 and Oct. 29 lows. Further, Tuesday's slide confirmed an impending bearish reversal warned by Monday's bearish outside day candle.

All-in-all, the odds are stacked in favor of a deeper drop. A close above 1.1180 is needed to invalidate the bearish view.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1071
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.1072
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1096
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1123
Daily SMA200 1.1195
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.114
Previous Daily Low 1.1063
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1093
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1111
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1043
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1015
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0966
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.112
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1169
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1197

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Teasing double top breakdown

EUR/USD: Teasing double top breakdown

EUR/USD's pullback from highs near 1.1180 has established a double top pattern on the daily chart. The pair is currently trading around the neckline support of 1.1073. A close below that level would confirm breakdown and open the doors for 1.0966.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle inside triangle above 200-day SMA

GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle inside triangle above 200-day SMA

GBP/USD stays inside a three-week-old symmetrical triangle formation while taking rounds to 1.2883 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Strong RSI, quote’s sustained trading beyond 200-day SMA keep buyers hopeful.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears attack 109.00 amid souring risk sentiment

USD/JPY: Bears attack 109.00 amid souring risk sentiment

With risk-off trades back in vogue amid potential risks to the US-China Phase One trade deal, the demand for the safe-haven Yen is on the rise, now pushing USD/JPY lower to test the 109 handle, as markets ignored the poor Japanese Services PMI and BOJ minutes. 

USD/JPY News

Gold stays close to 7-week low despite recent doubts over US-China trade deal

Gold stays close to 7-week low despite recent doubts over US-China trade deal

Although recent updates concerning the US-China trade deal keep recent optimism in check, strong US dollar (USD) and calls for a halt in the US Fed’s rate cuts seem to please the Gold bears. The bullion stays close to $1,484.

Gold News

Positive trade headlines resonate but have the sentiment waves peaked?

Positive trade headlines resonate but have the sentiment waves peaked?

The primary catalyst for the moves is that the US was considering whether to remove some tariffs on Chinese goods as a concession to securing stage one of the deal. CNY strengthen past the 7 per dollar mark as well.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures