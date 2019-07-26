EUR/USD technical analysis: Spinning bottom makes today’s close pivotal

- EUR/USD charted a spinning bottom candle on Thursday.
- A close today above 1.1188 would confirm seller exhaustion.
EUR/USD witnessed two-way business before one Thursday and ended the day with moderate gains.
Essentially, the pair created a spinning bottom candle, which consist of short real body centered between long wicks.
The spinning bottom is widely considered a sign of indecision in the market place. In EUR’s case, however, the candlestick has appeared following a sell-off from 1.14 and at two-year lows.
So, it could be said that the indecision is predominantly among sellers. So, the EUR/USD pair may pick up a bid and rise to 1.12 today.
That said, a bullish reversal would be confirmed only if the pair closes today above 1.1188 (spinning bottom’s high). That would validate the seller exhaustion signaled by the candlestick pattern.
A close above 1.1188 could be seen as the daily chart moving average convergence divergence (MACD) histogram is reporting a bullish divergence.
On the downside, a close below 1.1103 (spinning bottom’s low) would signal a continuation of the sell-off from recent highs above. 1.14.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Pivot points
-
- R3 1.1277
- R2 1.1233
- R1 1.119
- PP 1.1146
-
- S1 1.1103
- S2 1.1059
- S3 1.1016
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
