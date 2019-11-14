EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Slow bearish grind, trading sub-1.1024 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD remains trapped in a very narrow range in the second part of the week. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.0995 support level.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Thursday, the market is remaining trapped in the range of the last 24 hours.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market remains under bearish pressure below the 1.1024 resistance level. The spot is likely set for an extension of the down move towards the 1.0995, 1.0966 and 1.0920 support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Euro is under pressure below its falling 200 SMA. Resistance can be seen at the 1.1024, 1.1052 and 1.1075 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1009
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.1008
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1098
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1104
Daily SMA200 1.1183
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1022
Previous Daily Low 1.0995
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1016
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1005
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1011
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0995
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0982
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0969
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1035
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1048

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

