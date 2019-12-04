EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Flashing red in Asia, bearish divergence on 1H

EUR/USD's hourly chart shows a bearish divergence of a key indicator.

A close above 1.1097 is needed to confirm a breakout on the daily chart.

EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1079, representing marginal losses on the day, having clocked a high of 1.1094 in the overnight trade.

The pullback could be extended further to support at 1.1060 as the hourly chart is reporting a bearish divergence of the relative strength index (RSI)

The 4-hour chart RSI is also rolling over from the overbought levels, signaling scope for a pullback. The indicator, however, is reporting bullish conditions with an above-50 print on the daily chart.

That said, a close above the Nov. 21 high of 1.1097 is needed to confirm a double bottom breakout on the daily chart and open the doors for 1.12.

Hourly chart

Trend: Pullback likely

Technical levels