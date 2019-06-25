EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber trading near daily lows just above 1.1380

EUR/USD bear trend is at risk as the market trades above its main DSMAs.

In the near term, 1.1418 is acting as resistance.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear trend might be in peril.



EUR/USD 4-hour chart

In the medium term, the market has a bullish bias above its main SMAs. The market is holding above a strong support according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However, if bears break it, the next support can be seen at 1.1340 and 1.1310.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading below the 1.1400 figure and its 50 SMA. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, resistances are at the 1.1400 figure and the 1.1418 level.

Additional key levels