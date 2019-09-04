EUR/USD technical analysis: Eyes 1.10 after Dragonfly Doji

- EUR/USD created a Dragonfly Doji on Tuesday - an early sign of bullish reversal.
- The pair could rise to 1.10 today, but a close above 1.0926 is needed to abort the bearish view.
EUR/USD is mildly bid at press time and could rise to 1.10 as technical charts are flashing early signs of a bullish trend reversal.
For instance, the pair created a bullish Dragonfly Doji candle on Tuesday, which occurs when the opening and closing prices are nearly identical with little or no candle body.
A Dragonfly Doji occurring after an established downtrend is widely taken as a sign of impending bearish-to-bullish trend change.
In EUR's case, the candlestick pattern snapped the six-day losing streak and could fuel a corrective bounce. That said, the bearish outlook would be invalidated if the pair manages to end the day above the former support-turned-resistance of 1.0926 (Aug. 1 low).
The bearish view would be bolstered if the pair closes today below 1.0926 (Dragonfly Doji's low).
Daily chart
Trend: Oversold bounce likely
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0976
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0974
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1103
|Daily SMA50
|1.1173
|Daily SMA100
|1.1198
|Daily SMA200
|1.1274
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.098
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0926
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1164
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0959
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0946
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.094
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0906
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0887
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0994
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1048
