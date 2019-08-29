EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro remains under pressure after ECB’s Knot-inspired spike

- EUR/USD is under pressure after the release of the US Gross Domestic Product.
- The market had a bullish spike which covered the entire daily range after comments from ECB's Knot.
- The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1052 support followed by the 1.1033 level.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.106
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.1078
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1133
|Daily SMA50
|1.1202
|Daily SMA100
|1.1209
|Daily SMA200
|1.1281
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.11
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1073
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1083
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1089
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1067
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1041
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.111
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.112
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes decline to approach weekly lows
The shared currency quickly resumed its decline against the greenback, after a modest uptick, nos trading at fresh weekly close and nearing the 1.1050 support, after nearing 1.1100. ECB’s Knot said the market expectations for the ECB's September decision were "overdone."
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as markets await the next Brexit developments
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 as opposition parties try to battle PM Johnson's suspension of parliament to push through a hard Brexit ahead of the October 31st deadline.
USD/JPY clings to gains near weekly tops post-US GDP
Positive trade-related headlines helped reverse early dip/regain traction on Thursday. In-line US GDP print underpinned the USD and remained supportive of the up-move. Sustained move beyond the 106.70-80 region needed to support any further gains.
Gold turns positive post-US GDP, lacks follow-through
Gold quickly reversed a mid-European session dip to the $1534 region and moved back into the positive territory post-US GDP, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Crypto bulls licking their wounds ahead of Bakkt launch
Cryptocurrencies have tumbled down and are trying to find a bottom. News regarding the highly-anticipated Bakkt launch may boost the bulls. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.