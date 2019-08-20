EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro nearing the weekly high as the Greenback loses steam

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is reversing its earlier losses as the market is nearing the weekly high.
  • A break above 1.1107 can lead to further gains towards the 1.1132 level.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Euro is bouncing from 2-week lows as the US Dollar is losing steam.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Fiber is trading above the 1.1090 support and below its main SMAs. A break above 1.1107 resistance can lead to the 1.1132 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
 
EUR/USD is challenging the 200 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Immediate support can be seen at the 1.1090, 1.1067 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1106
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 1.1078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1146
Daily SMA50 1.1223
Daily SMA100 1.1219
Daily SMA200 1.129
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1114
Previous Daily Low 1.1076
Previous Weekly High 1.1232
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1091
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1099
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1065
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1127
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.114

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

