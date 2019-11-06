EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ends Wednesday near three-week lows, trading sub-1.1072 swing low

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is under heavy bearish pressure at the end of the New York session.
  • The market is ending Wednesday below the 1.1072 swing low opening the gates to further losses ahead. 

 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Wednesday the market consolidated Tuesday’s decline. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Euro is trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is about to close Wednesday's New York session below the 1.1072 swing low which is seen as a rather bearish sign. Further losses can drive the market down towards the 1.1043, 1.1020 and 1.0997 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading at three-week lows below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. The 1.1072 level can act as resistance as well as the 1.1089 level. Further up lie the 1.1129 and 1.1147 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1066
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1072
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1096
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1123
Daily SMA200 1.1195
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.114
Previous Daily Low 1.1063
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1093
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1111
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1043
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1015
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0966
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.112
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1169
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1197

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Euro ends Wednesday near three-week lows, trading sub-1.1072 swing low

Euro ends Wednesday near three-week lows, trading sub-1.1072 swing low

The Euro is trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is about to close Wednesday's New York session below the 1.1072 swing low which is seen as a rather bearish sign. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bearish potential increasing

GBP/USD: Bearish potential increasing

The GBP/USD has settled in the 1.2840/50 price zone, having spent the this Wednesday at the lower end of its weekly range, directionless. The UK didn’t release macroeconomic data, and in the political front, little changed. The BOE will likely keep the monetary policy unchanged.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Consolidating despite risk-off news

USD/JPY: Consolidating despite risk-off news

The USD/JPY has retreated from a weekly high of 109.23, extending its intraday slide to 108.81 following US-CN trade news, as the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping to sign phase one could be delayed until December.

USD/JPY News

Gold pushes higher on Trump-Xi meeting delay news

Gold pushes higher on Trump-Xi meeting delay news

It was reported that the meeting of President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi has been delayed until December, according to Reuters reports. Gold has been pushed higher following the news and now the resistance level to watch for is at $ 1496.80.

Gold News

US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst

US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst

After the meetings in October, it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures